WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Customers say they were “shocked” and “bummed out” after learning the Ponderosa Steakhouse on Elm Road wouldn’t be opening.



A sign on the door tells guests “this location has been permanently closed.” It also thanked customers.

“It hurts ’cause we used to come over; we used to like to go here, like, once a month when we come over to Warren to do business, so I liked to eat in here,” said customer Kirk Klingensmith.

“I was like, ‘Oh my gosh. I can’t believe they were closed. It was really upsetting,” said Diana Klingensmith.

Ponderosa is a franchise under Fat Brands, Inc.

Fat Brands Director of Corporate Communications Erin Mandzik said the franchise agreement for the Elm Road location expired, and the franchisee decided not to renew under a long-term agreement.

Mandzik added that the franchisee has been in the Ponderosa system for more than 35 years.

“We will continue to search for potential locations and franchise partners in the area so we can once again serve the community. We are so grateful to all of our loyal Warren Ponderosa fans who supported us all of these years,” Mandzik said in an emailed statement.

Chelsea Simeon contributed to this report.