Customers report Verizon outage

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Some customers with Verizon and the Geauga County Sheriff’s Department reported an outage Wednesday morning with the cell carrier.

The sheriff’s office said Verizon customers were not able to call the department.

Online outage maps show Verizon service interruptions in Northeast Ohio.

The problem peaked at about 6 a.m. with several hundred customers reporting problems. That number has since gone down.

Some customers reported getting a recording on their phone that circuits were busy.

