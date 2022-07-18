BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Swensons burgers and shakes are now available locally at its newest location on Boardman-Poland Road.

The parking lot was full Monday for its grand opening at 11 a.m.

The Akron-based restaurant now has 19 locations, but the Boardman location is the first in the Mahoning Valley.

“From the moment we broke ground, the energy in Boardman has been incredible; it feels like home,” said Swensons’ CEO Jeff Flowers.

The restaurant employs about 75 workers.

Swensons is open until 1 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 1:30 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. It’s located at 1247 Boardman Poland Rd.