SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – There was a long line Friday at a tattoo shop in Salem. It was the business’ biggest event of the year.

Thirteen tattoo artists were lined up inside State Street Tattoo for the “Friday the 13th” event. The artists come up with 100 designs which are a secret until people walk in.

Michelle Evans was getting her sixth tattoo on Friday the 13th, but she has 27 in all.

“It’s just super exciting. You don’t know what you’re going to get, and I think it’s really fun,” Evans said.

She picked a fish to go on her foot. It’s one of many she has that are ocean related.

Lou Chiaro was there for the first time and enjoying the hoopla.

“You know, it was just something to do. It’s kind of almost like a bucket list kind of thing,” he said.

Chiaro got an Italian eagle as a symbol of good luck. His wife Leanne got her second tattoo at a “Friday the 13th” event.

State Street Tattoo started this 10 years ago as a traditional tattoo event similar to a night before sailors would ship out.

“You know when tattoo shops were busy with sailors getting ready to leave to go to war? It was just a tattoo all-day, all-night type of thing,” said Brandon Mohr, owner of State Street Tattoo.

The shop has never done less than 350 tattoos for a Friday the 13th and expected to ink 600 tattoos and do 200 piercings.

“It’s just like a street shop, you know what I mean? It’s just like go, go, go. Keep it going, keep them happy,” said Alex, a tattoo artist.

The tattoos can only go on the arms or legs. The simple designs take less than 30 minutes to complete.

Victoria Rousher got her fourth tattoo, a flower. It was her third time getting inked on Friday the 13th.

“Every year they have it. We already have plans for the 13th in October,” Rousher said.

Other shops in downtown Salem tag on to this tattoo special. BB Rooners across the street was running an ink-for-a-drink special if you show them your new tattoo.

The next “Friday the 13th” event is in October. There are two next year as well.