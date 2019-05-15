Customers line up for free chicken in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Customers were lined up early in the morning Wednesday for a chance at free chicken for a year.

The Valley’s first Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers opens Wednesday.

A young man named Brendan was the first in line. He’s been waiting since 9 p.m. Tuesday. Other people arrived at about 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Customers who were in line before 9 a.m. will be put into a drawing, and 20 people will win free Cane’s for a year.

The first 100 customers get a Cane’s T-shirt and a coupon for a free combo meal.

The restaurant is known for its chicken fingers and special Cane’s dipping sauce.

The new restaurant is on Route 224, across from the Shops at Boardman Park.