The work starts in June and should be done by August

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Workers will begin painting the Kirk Road Water Tower in Austintown next week, which could impact water service for the next two months

City workers will start painting the tower beginning Monday, June 15 and should be done by Friday, August 14.

During the work, customers may experience a change in water pressure. Full water pressure is expected to resume to normal by Friday, August 14.