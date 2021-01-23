Customer of Weathersfield laundromat reports employee assaulted him for not wearing mask

The customer told police that he has a heart condition so he's unable to wear one

WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who performs maintenance for a Weathersfield laundromat was convicted of disorderly conduct after another man accused him of assaulting him for not wearing a mask.

Kenneth Gray, a 59-year-old maintenance worker at Mineral Ridge Laundromat, was initially charged with assault, as well as possession and concealment of a stolen weapon, according to a police report filed Jan. 16.

A Weathersfield police officer responded to the laundromat around 6:45 p.m. that day for a reported dispute between the employee and a customer.

A 19-year-old man told police that Gray asked him to leave the laundromat because he wasn’t wearing a mask. The man explained that, due to his heart condition, he was unable to wear a protective face covering.

Gray, according to the victim, responded by shouting at him to leave, hitting his arm with a trash can and then confronting him with one hand placed tauntingly over his right hip, as if he were brandishing a weapon.

Caught on video by the accuser’s roommate, the confrontation escalated when Gray “pulled [the victim] out of his chair and threw him on the ground and into the washer,” according to the police report.

Police then found and confiscated the gun from Gray. They found 10 rounds in the weapon and, after looking up the serial number, discovered it was stolen from Missouri, according to the report.

Gray told the officer that he didn’t initially notify him that he had a weapon because he was “flustered,” according to the report.

Gray was then placed under arrest.

Tuesday, Gray pleaded no contest and was found guilty of a reduced charge of disorderly conduct. He was sentenced to probation and ordered to forfeit his weapon to police, according to court records.