Custom upgrades to power system in western PA will increase reliability in electricity

PennPower crews are addressing the particular needs in each community

(WKBN) – You may have seen some First Energy crews out recently in Mercer and Lawrence counties. They’re making upgrades to help limit power outages in the area.

PennPower is installing new technology and equipment in substations along power lines to reduce power outages and how long they last in western Pennsylvania.

It’s part of a four-year plan that started last year. Right now, they’re in Phase 2, which is expected to wrap up in August.

These upgrades will help more than 25,000 people in parts of Mercer, Lawrence and Butler counties.

Crews will upgrade the electrical equipment in two substations in Lawrence and Butler counties.

Lauren Siburkis, with First Energy, said upgrading the substations is the first line of defense in preventing outages because they supply the electricity that flows across the power lines.

She said to think of it like a sprinkler system.

“Each stream of water that comes out of the sprinkler and hits different parts of the lawn, that’s like the individual power lines that feed electricity to our various neighborhoods. So by upgrading the equipment in our substations, we’re really getting to the root of what strengthens our power system.”

Siburkis said the new equipment they’re using is safer and more efficient. It allows crews to automatically restore service to customers rather than sending someone out to look at the problem.

It works kind of like a circuit breaker. It’ll shut off when needed, then automatically re-energize a substation or power line within seconds to keep power flowing. If it’s a more serious issue, it will isolate the outage to the area and limit the amount of affected customers.

Everything in the first phase of this plan and the current phase is the same, except now crews are working on a bigger area.

“Every project that we’re working on is designed to address the particular reliability needs in each community that the work is being done,” Siburkis said. “So while the work may be similar to work that’s already been done in Mercer County, the work in say, Lawrence County is designed for the particular needs in that community.”

Automated voltage regulators are also being installed to help with extremely hot or cold weather that create a higher demand for electricity.

They’re also working on adding power lines to help restore power after storms or accidents. Those new power lines are designed to better withstand debris and severe weather.

The whole four-year plan is expected to be complete in 2024.