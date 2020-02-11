Curly-coated retriever from Vienna wins best in breed in Westminster Dog Show, moves on to next round

Davis said she started showing dogs with her first curly-coated retriever in 2006

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – A dog from Vienna will be taking to the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show floor Tuesday evening after placing first in his breed.

Four-year-old Cymie won first place in the curly-coated retriever breed. He will be competing against other breeds in the sporting group at Madison Square Gardens in New York City.

Cymie is co-owned by Sue Davis from Vienna and Rita Nelson from Columbus, North Carolina. Davis said this isn’t Cymie’s first time in the spotlight.

“He’s been basically showing for the last two and a half years and then pretty heavy this year,” Davis said. “He’s done really well and is a multiple group placer, which means he’s won the sporting group several times in different dog shows.”

Davis said she started showing dogs with her first curly-coated retriever in 2006.

“I started with some really good curlys, and my breeding program has done really well,” Davis said. “In fact, Cymie’s half brother won best in show in Sweden last year.”

Cymie’s father, Flash, also won the breed two years ago.

“It’s a passion. It’s a hobby… I really enjoy it,” Davis said. “I not only do the breed, but I do dock jumping with my dogs, obedience, hunting, so they’re all purpose dogs. It’s a rarer breed, but it’s an old breed.”

She wanted to thank people from the Youngstown All-Breed Kennel Club for their help along the way.

“I went through handling classes there and have a lot of friends there and they’re very supportive,” Davis said.

During the show, the dogs are judged by how well they conform to breed standards.

“[The judge] will go over the dog with his hands, look at how it’s structured, but he also makes them go around the ring and see how they gate, how they move,” Davis said.

The judge will then pick the dog that meets their breed’s standards the best.

Cymie will be handled by Jamie Clute during the show.

“Jamie is a wonderful handler. He’s pretty well-known, so I can only cross my fingers,” Davis said.

Davis said this is a hobby she plans to continue.

“I have another litter on the way… and hopefully the next winner will be in that litter.”