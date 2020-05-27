Curbside recycling to resume in Mahoning County next week

Breaking News
Recycling in Mahoning County

MAHONING COUNTY (WKBN) – Republic Services will be resuming curbside recycling for “A Week” households in Mahoning County on June 1.

Households that are typically serviced under “B Week” will resume on June 8. Republic Services said the days and frequency of scheduling will stay the same.

For more information on your scheduled pick-up, click here.

They are asking residents not to recycle plastic bags, shredded paper or corrugated cardboard at the curb.

Rather, corrugated cardboard can be taken to a local drop-off recycling site and plastic bags can be returned to a participating retail location.

Collection was temporarily suspended back in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The drop-off recycling locations, however, have still been available. Click here for a list of local drop-off sites.

