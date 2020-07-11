Cupola that sat atop historic Salem Chamber building donated to Canfield Fair

Directors will not announce where the cupola will be displayed until next year's fair

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A piece of Salem’s history will soon be displayed at the Canfield Fairgrounds.

The cupola that sat on top of the Salem Area Chamber of Commerce building was donated after the building was torn down earlier this week.

Work needs to be done on it, plus the weather vane that sat on top didn’t survive the move.

Construction crews made sure to try to get it down as safely as possible.

“So that it would tumble down rather than fall down, and it did. It kind of rolled down, little bit ungraceful at first,” said Canfield Fair Board Director Woody Woolman.

