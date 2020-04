Route 289 is closing between State Route 616 and Washington Street

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Starting Monday, a portion of State Route 289 in Lowellville will close for culvert replacement.

Route 289 is closing between State Route 616 and Washington Street. It will be closed through Friday, May 1.

The detour will be State Route 616 to Lowellville Street to Washington Street.