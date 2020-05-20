C’s Waffles in North Lima installs table dividers in preparation for reopening

If restaurants are not able to space out tables six feet apart, the health department recommends installing dividers

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (WKBN) – Restaurants in the Valley are gearing up for in-person dining for the first time in over two months.

C’s Waffles in North Lima will reopen on Thursday. The restaurant has seen a drop in business since they went to take-out only.

Now, they’ve added plastic dividers between each table. To avoid crowds, if no seats are available, customers have to sit in their cars until a table is ready.

“Usually, there’s 30 or 40 people at our door. We can’t do that. Even if I social distance down the sidewalk there’s still not enough room because there’s other businesses,” said co-owner Liz DiBacco.

If restaurants are not able to space out tables six feet apart, the health department recommends installing dividers.

The owners say C’s Waffles can’t afford to take out any seats.