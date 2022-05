LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Car cruise season is underway with one kicking off Monday night in Lowellville.

Cruisin The River takes place every Monday night in downtown Lowellville from May until October.

On Monday, there were about 300 cars on display.

Besides the cars, there are also a couple of food vendors available.

It goes from 5-8 p.m. and there is no admission charge.