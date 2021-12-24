AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A holiday tradition happening Friday may well rival ‘Black Friday’.

This was the morning crowd when the doors first opened at the Rulli Brothers in Austintown.

Many folks went straight to the fresh fish section.

Owner Michael Rulli said a lot were buying items for the seven fishes tradition. Some, though, serve 13 different kinds of seafood.

“You could get pretty exotic, either with the skate fish or the cuddle fish, and you can get into the sardines and the octopus and the eel if you really wanted to get, you know, over the top with it,” Michael Rulli said. “But most of the people wanna do an ‘American version’ where they come in and they get the smelts, or the get the haddock, and they’re good to go.”

Workers said things will start to wind down this afternoon as everyone goes home to cook.

Micahel Rulli said their stores do more business during Christmas week than through all of January.

The rush was also on at LaRiccia’s Italian Market Place Restaurant in Boardman.

Many families make this their first stop every Christmas Eve. Just like at Rulli’s, they’re here for the fish.

The store opened at 9 a.m. but the line had already started 90 minutes earlier.

Workers get there at 2 a.m. to start filling orders.

Customers we spoke to said they are thankful.

Lining up at LaRiccia’s is a tradition that dates back now for more than 100 years.