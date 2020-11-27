Crowd sizes varied across the Valley as shoppers ventured out for Black Friday

"There also seems to be a lot less rudeness because the world is in such a traumatic time right now that the rudeness has cut back like 50%," said Alice Stoudt, of Girard.

(WKBN) – Shoppers all across the Valley were lining up for Black Friday deals. Our crews have been out since last night trying to see what people are looking for this year. We spoke with more shoppers today to see what gifts they were able to grab.

“There’s hardly anybody here and that’s surprising,” said Rachel Hollobaugh, of Girard.

That’s compared to Black Fridays in the past, according to yearly shoppers Rachel Hollobaugh and Alice Stoudt, of Girard.

“It was easy to find a parking spot this morning, there’s a lot less people. There also seems to be a lot less rudeness because the world is in such a traumatic time right now that the rudeness has cut back like 50%,” Stoudt said.

The two were up early and at the Eastwood Mall before dawn, along with many others.

“Little different, but it’s been good,” said Zackery Dean, of McDonald.

“Having to be further apart and some places didn’t have deals like they usually do,” said Mickayla Lichty, of Warren.

But most places did keep their annual deals, which brought some customers out overnight.

In Boardman, the Southern Park Mall was a similar scene. Hundreds of cars filled the parking lot. Inside, long lines and crowds of shoppers.

Chauncey Collins, of Youngstown, was there to buy his son a new pair of shoes. A successful trip, but surprisingly busy according to Collins.

“Being that the pandemic is around and being that they’re doing Black Friday shopping, you wouldn’t expect this many people out here but it’s a nice amount of people out here,” he said.

But as we walked around, we noticed most everyone wearing a mask and stores were diligent about social distancing and sanitizing. Another new normal, making sure die-hard shoppers can still find the best deals.