Critics of President Trump's national emergency declaration rally in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) - More than a dozen people braved the cold in downtown Warren on Monday to rally against President Donald Trump's national emergency declaration.

The group held signs reading, "Make America Smart Again" and "Our Crisis is in the White House."

They were speaking out against President Trump's move to secure funding to build a southern border wall. They say it's an unlawful declaration over a crisis they don't believe exists.

Several different groups and lawmakers were at the rally, including the Mahoning/Trumbull Democratic Women's Caucus, former State Senator Joe Schiavoni and Congressman Tim Ryan.

"We're just concerned that the president is taking power that belongs to Congress, and he's creating this national emergency and spending money that Congress has already allocated. I think it's wrong," Ryan said.

The rally on Courthouse Square was one of many taking place across the country on Monday.