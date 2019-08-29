Crisis response team called to standoff in Liberty

A woman called police and said a man in her house may have a gun

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Police say they were able to safely get an elderly couple out of a home after a standoff involving a gun.

Officers were called about 12:15 a.m. Thursday to a home in the 3000 block of Northgate Avenue on reports of a domestic dispute.

“We knew there was a weapon inside by what the woman advised over the phone,” Captain Ray Buhala said.

When police got to the home, the man refused to come out of the house, so officers barricaded the area and set up a perimeter, according to police.

Buhala said the Mahoning Valley Crisis Response Team was called in and their negotiators took over. They were able to get the woman out of the house safely. A few hours later, negotiators were able to get the man to come out.

“It ended peacefully the members were able to negotiate and bring it to a peaceful resolution, and they brought him to the hospital for evaluation.”

No injuries were reported. The man and woman have not been identified.

No word yet on any possible charges in the case.