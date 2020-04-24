Breaking News
Howland standoff ends in arrest

Local News

Witnesses said they heard the officers trying to get someone to come out of the house

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – One peson was taken into custody following a standoff in Howland Friday.

Crews from multiple departments, a crisis response team and a SWAT team converged about 5:47 a.m. on a house on Orchard Avenue.

Witnesses said they heard the officers trying to get someone to come out of the house.

The street was blocked by dozens of police vehicles and armed officers could be seen surrounding the house.

Dispatchers could not confirm how many people were inside the house at the time.

At about 8:51 a.m., police could be seen escorting someone from the house. Investigators have not identified that person yet.

