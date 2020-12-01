Crisis response team called to Liberty Twp. standoff

Police were called to the home in the 3000 block of Northgate Drive about 10:41 p.m.

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A crisis response team was called to a residence in Liberty Township Thanksgiving Day after a woman reported being assaulted.

Police were called to the home in the 3000 block of Northgate Drive about 10:41 p.m.

When they arrived, a woman said that 32-year-old Spencer Borom assaulted her and that he was still in the house.

Police said the woman told them that Borom had made statements in the past about having a gun, so officers secured a perimeter around the house and attempted to get him to come out.

After multiple attempts, officers called in the Mahoning Valley Crisis Response Team and evacuated a nearby home for safety reasons.

The crisis team entered the home and found Borom barricaded inside a closet.

Officers found a .22 caliber magazine, ammunition, and a box for a pistol but did not locate a firearm, the report stated.

On the way to the jail, officers said Borom became agitated and hit his head several times against the Plexiglass divider in the cruiser and also fought with officers at the jail, according to a police report.

Borom was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on charges of domestic violence, inducing panic and obstructing official business.

More headlines from WKBN.com: