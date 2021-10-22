Criminal complaint filed against Warren man for child porn

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A criminal complaint was unsealed Thursday in federal court charging a Warren man with possessing child pornography.

John Swegan, 40, of Atlantic Street, was taken into custody Thursday by members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force after complaints of transportation of child pornography, receipt and distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography were filed against him in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio.

Swegan is currently being housed in the Mahoning County jail pending a detention hearing next week before U.S. Magistrate Judge Carmen E. Henderson.

Investigators with the Youngstown office of the FBI and the state Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation served a search warrant Thursday at Swegan’s home and found child pornography videos on two computers in the home.

An affidavit in the case said Swegan admitted in an interview that he had viewed and possessed child pornography for at least a year and had uploaded several images and videos also.

Almost all the videos depict underage girls performing or having sex acts performed on them, the affidavit said.

The Youngstown FBI office began an investigation of Swegan in August after receiving an alert from the FBI’s Child Exploitation Operational Unit (CEOU) that Swegan had child pornography on his computer.

That came after the CEOU in July discovered child pornography from a storage cloud link was being created by Swegan, the affidavit said.