YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An investigator with the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force said in an affidavit filed in federal court that child pornography was found on the cell phone of a Beloit man whose home was searched in March as part of an investigation.

The affidavit was attached to a criminal complaint filed today in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio against Matthew Steven Bartchy, 28, of Ellet Road.

The complaint charges Bartchy with attempted sexual exploitation of children and receiving and distributing child pornography. He is expected to make an initial appearance on Tuesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Carmen E. Henderson.

Bartchy has been in the Mahoning County jail on $100,000 bond ever since his home was searched March 14 by authorities serving a warrant as part of their investigation. He was indicted April 5 by a county grand jury but those charges were dismissed because of the federal indictment.

The affidavit said an investigation was begun into Batchy because of tips authorities received from internet sites such as Instagram and Dropbox that Bartchy had accessed images of child pornography.

Investigators got a search warrant and viewed the images and determined they were accessed by Bartchy and then got another warrant to search his home.

At his home investigators found three images on his cell phone, the affidavit said. The affidavit said Bartchy admitted to sending and receiving child pornography on several different platforms.