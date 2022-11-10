NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – High-tech cameras are keeping watch over the Eastwood Mall in Niles.

The mall partnered with the City of Niles and the Niles Police Department to deploy Flock Safety Cameras in strategic locations around the property, and it’s paying off.

The cameras can capture detailed images of vehicles and license plates to help police investigate crimes.

The rollout of the system began in August and to date, 15 cases have been solved because of the system, according to Joe Bell, director of corporate communications for the Cafaro Company.

Bell said the most recent solved crime happened November 7 when Christopher Doll, 36, allegedly stole more than $600 in merchandise from JCPenney.

“Within minutes, a Flock camera captured an image of Doll getting away on a bicycle,” Bell said.

On Sept. 23, Bell said the system identified a stolen minivan as it entered mall property and alerted police. Police arrested the driver, 48-year-old Sheldon Robinson and recovered the van.

A theft charge was filed against Doll Wednesday.

Robinson was charged with receiving stolen property and fleeing and eluding. The case was bound over to the Trumbull County grand jury. An arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 14.