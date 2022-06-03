YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Students in the Youngstown City Schools still have a few more days before summer begins.

Friday afternoon, students at Taft Elementary were able to do something they haven’t been able to all year — go outside for recess.

Youngstown Patrolman Ryan Curry, who is both the school resource officer and the community police officer for this ward, came up with the idea.

Problems with gun violence and drugs had been forcing the kids to stay indoors.

“As you’re a kid, you want two things: Food, and who I’m playing with at recess. And the fact that these kids haven’t had an opportunity to go outside all summer long, for the past couple years, gave us the opportunity to come up with something to get ’em outside at least once this year,” Curry said.

Curry said he hopes the students can come outside like this again next week, before their last day of class.