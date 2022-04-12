YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An alternative route; that’s what was offered Tuesday at a crime intervention program held in Youngstown.

“This ain’t what you was created to do. This ain’t where you was created to be,” said William Miller, with the United Returning Citizens.

Ten men participated, all of whom have previous gun charges, but the goal was to provide them with resources and knowledge to help them move forward.

“This is in all essence an intervention, for us to give them one of two doors to go through, and ultimately that choice is theirs,” said Captain Jason Simon, chief of detectives for the Youngstown Police Department.

“We want to give them a path today to make better decisions, so the things that we see, their lives don’t end up like that,” said Guy Burney of the Community Initiative to Reduce Violence.

The Gun Violence Call-In was held at the Youngstown Municipal Court. Several people spoke to the men hoping the things they shared could help encourage them to make some changes.

“When you come to my hospital and we’re treating you in this room, it’s the very best and very worst place you will ever be,” said Amanda Lencyk, who works in the emergency room at St. Elizabeth in Youngstown, who showed the men a graphic photo of a trauma room.

She also showed a photo of a hospital waiting room saying it’s where family members are often given the news that a loved one was killed.

“If you choose to continue selling drugs, hurting people, breaking the law, then I have to make it my business to lock you in a cage far away,” said federal prosecutor Dave Toepfer.

Burney says C.I.R.V. has been doing this program for years and they have two to three call-ins a year. He says it’s proven to be effective and can help with the prevention of violence in the city.

He said he wants them to know that there are people and programs that want to help them.

“We have people who want to talk to them, from the mayor to the police chief to our federal prosecutor, all the way to service providers who wanna provide employment and housing and help with child support,” Burney said.

Representatives with Flying High, Jobs and Family Services and YUMADOP were also there to offer the men their help and services.