Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct that the road closure is due to a project in the area, and the water spraying out of the ground was due to a mechanical failure.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A mechanical failure during a water valve replacement project caused water to shoot out of the ground in Youngstown early Thursday morning.

A viewer sent WKBN video showing the water coming out of the ground at the corner of Wellington Avenue and Streel Street on the West Side.

According to Mike McNinch, chief engineer of the Mahoning Valley Sanitary District, crews had been working on a project in the area to replace 90-year-old valves. During that project, one of the valves had a mechanical failure, causing the issue.

Streel Street is closed between Manhattan and Oneta avenues. The area has been closed during work on the project, according to McNinch.

He said water pressure should be restored shortly, and the road will reopen as soon as it’s determined to be safe to pass.

The project is expected to span multiple months.

McNinch said the mechanical failure is unfortunate but said the city, Mahoning Valley Sanitary District and contractors responded quickly to minimize the damage.

Abigail Cloutier contributed to this report.