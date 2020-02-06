Crews working to put out house fire on Youngstown’s north side

Firefighters said someone does live there but no one is hurt

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There is a house fire on Saranac Avenue on Youngstown’s north side.

It started around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday.

There was fire on several floors and it started going through the walls when crews got there. Lots of smoke can be seen coming from the house.

Firefighters said someone does live there, but no one is hurt. Neighbors said there was a dog at the house, who is still unaccounted for.

Fire crews had to saw their way into the basement.

There are five fire trucks on the scene.