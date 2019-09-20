Crews working to put out fire at Hartford gas well for several hours

A viewer reported that the flames reached 20 feet at one point

HARTFORD, Ohio (WKBN) – A portion of Route 7 in Trumbull County is closed because of a gas well fire.

A well behind D & G Machinery on Route 7 in Hartford has been burning since around 9 a.m. Friday.

A viewer reported that the flames reached 20 feet at one point.

Firefighters from a half dozen departments have been at the scene for hours, working to put it out and stop it from spreading.

Route 7 between Hayes Orangeville and Brownlee Bradley roads is closed because tanker trucks are lined up on the road.

Fire crews said they have no idea how long the fire will burn.