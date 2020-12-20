Crews work to tow car from ditch after running off near Midlothian Blvd.

A car ran off the road on Midlothian Blvd. near the 680 on-ramp

(WKBN) – Crews were cleaning up an accident on Midlothian Boulevard Sunday evening.

A car ran off the road on Midlothian Blvd. near the 680 on-ramp.

There were two tow trucks at the scene working to pull the car out of the ditch.

Also on scene were Boardman Twp. Fire and Police Departments and Ohio State Highway Patrol.

It is unknown the extent of injuries of those involved.

While the scene was cleaned up, the off-ramp from 680 to Midlothian Blvd. was backed up for about 30 to 40 minutes.