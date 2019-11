It happened Saturday morning near Marc's

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews were out dealing with a water main break in the parking lot of the Tiffany Plaza in Boardman.

It happened around 6 a.m. Saturday near Marc’s.

Crews with Aqua Ohio were called in to make repairs.

The break didn’t cause any major traffic disruptions or parking issues. People were still shopping at Marc’s during the repairs.

WKBN hasn’t received word of any boil advisories at this time.