It happened early Monday at the corner of Coitsville Road and Wilson Avenue

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews are working to repair a water line break in Campbell.

It happened early Monday at the corner of Coitsville Road and Wilson Avenue, next to Patsy’s Bar and Grill.

The ground is heaved up in the area and water is spilling out.

Campbell police said the water department has been notified.

The damage is being assessed, and it’s not clear yet when repairs will complete.