Crews work to repair 2 water main breaks along Route 224

One is in Boardman and one is in Canfield

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews are working to fix two water main breaks along Route 224 Wednesday morning. One is in Boardman on Southern Blvd. and the other is in Canfield on Talsman Drive, at the McDonald’s on 224.

Before 11 a.m., crews shut the gas off at a house on Southern Blvd. There was also some water running down the sidewalk and one house has inches of water in their basement

Around noon, there was traffic on Southern Blvd. The road was marked down to one lane between Southern and California Ave.

Crews were pumping water from the ground after finding the broken water pie.

In Canfield, water will be shut off completely in the area. The southbound lane of Talsman Drive from Montgomery to E. Main Street will be closed.

The City of Canfield posted to its Facebook page that residents in the area may experience lower water pressure or no water at all.

Anyone with a blue hang tag on their front door will be under a 48-hour boil notice.