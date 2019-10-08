Crews work to remove victim from vehicle involved in Coitsville crash

It happened around 8:30 a.m. this morning at US-422 and Bedford Road in Coitsville

COITSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews are at the scene of a crash, trying to remove a driver from a vehicle.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. this morning at US-422 and Bedford Road in Coitsville, near the offices of Victory Christian Church.

Highway Patrol said the driver of a Mercedes pulled out from Bedford Road onto 422 into the path of two other vehicles, colliding with both. The Mercedes was then pushed into a ditch.

US-422 eastbound is blocked at this time.

Drivers should avoid the area, if possible.

Highway Patrol troopers say they’ve been busy with accidents this morning; at least one of them being blamed on the foggy conditions. The cause of this crash is still unknown and is under investigation.

