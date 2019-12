It was found in a 12-inch line servicing several businesses along North Meridian Road, just north of I-680

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews are working to fix a water main break in Youngstown Thursday afternoon.

It was found in a 12-inch line servicing several businesses along North Meridian Road, just north of I-680.

The water is bubbling up, blocking northbound traffic right in front of YAL Cars.

There is no word yet when that line will be fixed.