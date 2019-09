Fire crews had to cut into the side of a bar in Youngstown to get all the smoke out after a fire broke out

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Fire crews had to cut into the side of a bar in Youngstown to get all the smoke out after a fire broke out.

Crews were called about 3:37 a.m. Monday to the Fyrst Lounge on Steel Street.

Smoke was coming from the building when firefighters arrived.

No one was inside at the time.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly but had to cut a hole in the side of the building to vent the building.

A cause hasn’t been determined.