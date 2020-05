Firefighters were called just after 7 a.m. to a house on Metz Road

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews worked Friday to control a fire at a new home construction in Columbiana.

Firefighters were called just after 7 a.m. to a house on Metz. Road.

Other area departments were called in to help.

A fire investigator has been called to the scene.

