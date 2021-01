Firefighters were called just before 6 p.m. to St. Patrick's Church on N. Main Street

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews are working to control a fire at a church in Hubbard.

Firefighters were called just before 6 p.m. to St. Patrick’s Church on N. Main Street.

Smoke was seen coming from the back of the building.

Several fire trucks are on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back here and tune in to WKBN First News at 6 for updates.