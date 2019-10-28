First News on FOX: Morning Edition

Crews work to control fire at house in Hubbard

The call came in about 6:30 a.m. Monday at a house in the 7000 block of Pine Grove Drive

Crews work to control a house fire in Hubbard.

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews are working to control a fire at a house in Hubbard.

The call came in about 6:30 a.m. Monday at a house in the 7000 block of Pine Grove Drive, just off of Brookfield Road (Route7).

When crews arrived, smoke was coming from the ranch-style home.

The homeowner said the fire was concentrated in the basement. Crews on the scene said it may have started in a dryer.

Everyone in the house got out safely.

This is a developing story. Check back here and tune in to WKBN First News This Morning for updates.

