BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Firefighters are battling a blaze at a home in the 5000 block of Tam O’ Shanter Drive that broke out about 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

The people inside the home managed to get out. One person is being treated by paramedics.

There is no word yet on a cause.

Firefighters from Youngstown and Canfield were called to assist.