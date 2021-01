The fire tore through a house in the 400 block of Pittsburgh Street

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews worked Friday afternoon to control a fire at a home in Columbiana.

The fire tore through a house in the 400 block of Pittsburgh Street.

No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported.

Leetonia and New Waterford firefighters were called out to help.

Crews were still on the scene as of 5 p.m.

A cause has not been determined.