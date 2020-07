Multiple departments are on the scene

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – Crews are working to control a fire in Mercer County.

Firefighters were called just after 3 a.m. Friday to a business on Amsterdam Road in Liberty Township.

Heavy fire and smoke is coming from the building.

