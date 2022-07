Credit: City of New Castle Fire Department IAFF Local 160

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Crews worked Monday morning to put out a fire at a duplex in New Castle.

When firefighters got to the building in the 700 block of Court Street, smoke and flames were coming from several sides of the duplex.

Firefighters searched the building and didn’t find anyone there.

Credit: City of New Castle Fire Department IAFF Local 160

Many parts of the building were destroyed by the fire.

The cause is under investigation.