2 firefighters injured in Warren fire
The house was fully engulfed when crews arrived
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) - Two firefighters were injured Monday fighting a house fire in Warren.
The fire broke out about 5:43 a.m. at a house on Vermont Avenue, near McMyler St. N.W.
The house was fully engulfed when crews arrived.
The heat was so intense that is damaged a garage next door.
One firefighter fell through the floor and suffered burns to his leg.
Another firefighter hurt his back.
Both were treated on the scene.
A cause for the fire hasn't been determined.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
Semi rollover closes road in Lordstown
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
Axle breaks, sends driver into tree...