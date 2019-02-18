Local News

2 firefighters injured in Warren fire

The house was fully engulfed when crews arrived

Posted: Feb 18, 2019 06:25 AM EST

Updated: Feb 18, 2019 08:05 AM EST

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) - Two firefighters were injured Monday fighting a house fire in Warren. 

The fire broke out about 5:43 a.m. at a house on Vermont Avenue, near McMyler St. N.W. 

The house was fully engulfed when crews arrived. 

The heat was so intense that is damaged a garage next door. 

One firefighter fell through the floor and suffered burns to his leg. 

Another firefighter hurt his back. 

Both were treated on the scene. 

A cause for the fire hasn't been determined. 

