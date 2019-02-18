2 firefighters injured in Warren fire Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) - Two firefighters were injured Monday fighting a house fire in Warren.

The fire broke out about 5:43 a.m. at a house on Vermont Avenue, near McMyler St. N.W.

The house was fully engulfed when crews arrived.

The heat was so intense that is damaged a garage next door.

One firefighter fell through the floor and suffered burns to his leg.

Another firefighter hurt his back.

Both were treated on the scene.

A cause for the fire hasn't been determined.