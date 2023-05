KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews are working to control a barn fire in Kinsman Monday.

The fire broke out at about 9:30 a.m. on the 6000 block of Orangeville Kinsman Road.

One person was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

Smoke could be seen for miles from the fire.

Courtesy: Kinsman FD

Courtesy: Kinsman FD

Courtesy: Kinsman FD

Courtesy: Kinsman FD

Courtesy: Kinsman FD

Courtesy: Kinsman FD

Additional crews have been called in to help.

The barn that was used for storage was destroyed.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.