Local News

Crews work to contain chemical spill in Niles

The spill happened in the area of Youngstown-Warren Road and Park Drive

By:

Posted: Apr 21, 2019 08:23 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 22, 2019 11:56 AM EDT

Crews work to contain chemical spill in Niles

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) - The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency will be back out Monday to help clean up a chemical spill in Niles.

Officials say an unidentified chemical spilled into a creek Sunday in the area of Youngstown-Warren Road and Park Drive. 

Trumbull County Hazmat crews were called to the area. They say the spill was contained and it has not reached the lower Mosquito Creek watershed.

Officials say no one in that area is in danger from the spill. 

No one in that area is in danger from the spill, officials say.

There is no word yet on where the spill came from.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Trending Stories