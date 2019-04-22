Crews work to contain chemical spill in Niles Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) - The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency will be back out Monday to help clean up a chemical spill in Niles.

Officials say an unidentified chemical spilled into a creek Sunday in the area of Youngstown-Warren Road and Park Drive.

Trumbull County Hazmat crews were called to the area. They say the spill was contained and it has not reached the lower Mosquito Creek watershed.

Officials say no one in that area is in danger from the spill.

No one in that area is in danger from the spill, officials say.

There is no word yet on where the spill came from.