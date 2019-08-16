Crews work to clear mold, asbestos from Poland buildings before school starts

The superintendent said neither of the problems should affect the start of classes

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The start of school is just around the corner and crews have been busy making some repairs at two buildings in Poland.

Within the last week, administrators have had to address mold problems found in a room at the middle school.

There was also possible asbestos in a hallway at the McKinley Elementary building next door.

Superintendent Dave Janofa said remediation crews were brought in immediately and have been working to get things back to normal.

“Both areas were done exactly to protocol, exactly what we needed to be done and we followed procedure. Our abatement management plan, that’s been accepted. All we’re following is to make sure and ensure that we’ve got a safe environment.”

Although orientation programs for incoming sixth graders had to be postponed Friday, Janofa said testing was to be done on both buildings Friday afternoon.

