Crews work through night to repair waterline break in East Liverpool

A boil order is now in place for those living on the east end of the city

Water service is being restored to those living in East Liverpool after a 100-year-old pipe cracked on Friday.

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Water service is being restored to those living in East Liverpool after a 100-year-old pipe cracked.

A boil order is now in place for those living on the east end of the city until water test results come back.

East Liverpool Mayor Ryan Stovall said crews worked for more than 24 hours straight to replace the pipe that runs near State Street. He said because the system is pressurized, service is being restored slowly so no other breaks happen.

Stovall thanked residents for their patience.

