BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews are working to control a major water main break in Brookfield.

A high-pressure line broke on Lorain Street about 1:45 a.m. Wednesday.

A six to eight-foot hole developed in the pavement where a large geyser of water is shooting out.

