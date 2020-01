The McDonald's located on the corner of Mahoning Avenue and Bon Air has been closed down for several years

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews were tearing down the McDonald’s on Youngstown’s west side.

Demolition on the building began Wednesday.

The McDonald’s located on the corner of Mahoning Avenue and Bon Air has been closed for several years. Since then, the building has been empty.

There is no word yet on what will be done with the vacant land. WKBN reached out to the city for more information but hasn’t heard back.