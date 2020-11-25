Crews take 1 to hospital after 4-vehicle crash in Vienna Tuesday night

A pickup truck towing a trailer was backing into a driveway along State Route 193 when the crash happened

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews took one person to the hospital after a four-vehicle crash in Vienna Tuesday night.

A pickup truck towing a trailer was backing into a driveway in front of 1251 State Route 193 when the crash happened.

Three vehicles were headed north and slowing down when the drivers saw the pickup truck. According to investigators, the last vehicle rear-ended the second vehicle. That caused the second vehicle to hit the first vehicle, pushing it into the driver’s side of the pickup truck.

Medical personnel checked six people and released them from the scene.

One person was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center, but was not seriously hurt.

Courtesy: Vienna Fire Department

